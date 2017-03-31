Notes For Kaidan CMS Band Benefit

Notes for Kaidan, a fundraiser to honor Kaidan Mollison and benefit the Crestwood Middle School band program, will take place Thursday, April 6 at TGI Fridays (580 N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach). Mollison, a Crestwood band member, loved food and music. Visit TGI Fridays on April 6 with a printed voucher available at www.facebook.com/CrestwoodMiddle and www.twitter.com/cwood_eagles, and TGI Fridays will donate up to 20 percent of your bill to the band program.

