Osceola Creek Supports The Relay For Life

Osceola Creek Middle School spent last week getting into the Relay for Life spirit leading up to the Relay for Life event held at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 11. Team Osceola started the gears by painting the school purple. On Thursday, March 9, the students dressed in Hawaiian clothes, and on Friday, March 10, the school community dressed for its “port of call” theme at the relay: Port New Orleans, home of the Marti Gras.

ABOVE: Students promote Relay for Life standing in front of the school.

