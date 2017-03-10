Palm Beach County Establishes Online Contractors Certification Portal

The Palm Beach County Contractors Certification Division has announced that on March 1, the enhanced customer service online portal was launched. Registered contractors in Palm Beach County are now able to create an account electronically, through which they can obtain a personal identification number (PIN) and access services.

They can renew their county contractor license or state contractor enrollment; update bonds, general liability and worker’s compensation insurance; and view the information on file for license certification.

Contractors also will be able to revoke any authorized agents; submit required documents, insurance certificates, bonds, business tax receipts, driver license and photo IDs; and make payments.

Real-time notices of online submissions, staff reviews, feedback and approvals will also be available. Plus, contractors can receive notices prior to expiration dates for their insurances, bonds, renewals, county licenses and state enrollments.

The online portal will also be available via smartphone. Registered contractors can create their own online portal account by going to www.pbcgov.org/ePZB.Admin.WebSPA.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Business