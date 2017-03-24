‘Par For The Horse’ Raises Money For Vinceremos
By Jack Lowenstein at March 24, 2017 | 12:02 am | Print
The Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center held its second annual golf charity event, “Par for the Horse,” at the Wanderers Club on Monday, March 20. The morning and afternoon affair ended with a luncheon that saw awards given out for different categories to the golfers who participated. For more information about Vinceremos, a nonprofit that helps clients overcome disabilities with the assistance of horses, visit www.vinceremos.org.