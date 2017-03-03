PBCHS SGA Wins Big At State Convention

The Palm Beach Central High School Student Government Association traveled to Pensacola for the state convention recently. There were more than 80 schools in attendance. The PBCHS SGA came back with seven awards out of 11 categories, including first place in Environmental Concerns, first place in School Service, second place in Health and Safety, second place in Fundraising, third place in Community Service and third place in State Project. Congratulations to the Palm Beach Central High School SGA and sponsors Ailyn Barrios and Alex Cordeiro.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools