Photo Club Talk On March 27

The Audubon Society of the Everglades Photography Club will host a talk Monday, March 27 with Benjamin Studt titled “Photography on the Edge: Capturing Amazing Images in Palm Beach County and Beyond.”

Studt will introduce attendees to Palm Beach County’s Natural Areas, noting the best places to explore, witness and photograph some of the most amazing events in nature. Environmental program supervisor in the Outreach Section of the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management, Studt launched an outreach program of photography workshops to raise awareness about the county’s native habitats.

The ASE Photography Club meets on the fourth Monday of the month from September through May at St. Michael Lutheran Church (1925 Birkdale Dr., Wellington). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to all nature photographers. For more info., call Dr. Peter Lekos at (201) 600-6463.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs