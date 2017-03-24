Portuguese Club Holds Benefit For St. Jude’s

A fundraiser to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital took place at the Portuguese American Cultural Society Club in Loxahatchee Groves on Sunday, March 19. Many Portuguese residents in South Florida came together to volunteer and participate in the fourth annual fundraiser with traditional food, folk music and dance. To learn more about the club, located at 13265 Okeechobee Blvd., call (561) 793-2199.

