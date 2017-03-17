Provident Jewelry Hosts ‘Mix And Mingle’ At New Store

More than 40 guests enjoyed a beautiful evening Thursday, March 2 at Provident Jewelry’s new Wellington showroom. The “Mix & Mingle” event featuring specialty drinks and a selection of the world’s most extraordinary timepieces and luxury jewels.

The new location features a master jeweler and a watchmaker, providing clients the highest quality of service and workmanship. Provident Jewelry also has trained GIA graduate gemologists on staff who can accurately evaluate, appraise and purchase any estate jewelry or fine timepieces.

“We have been following the Wellington market for years and are excited to bring Provident Jewelry to this community,” said Geoff Fear, managing partner of the Wellington location. “The new location is in the heart of Wellington at the corner of Forest Hill and South Shore boulevards.”

With a legacy of prestige for the past two generations and an extensive selection of the finest jewelry, Provident Jewelry has served South Florida as one of the leading jewelers for more than 23 years.

For more information about Provident Jewelry, visit www.providentjewelry.com or call (888) 888-GEMS.

ABOVE: Sarah Rowen and Geoff Fear.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Business