Putting Event March 25 At Okeeheelee

Golf Professional Services Inc. will host its 10th annual Palm Beach County Putting Championship at the Okeeheelee Golf Course on Saturday, March 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds will directly benefit the Junior Golf Foundation of America.

A free putting clinic will be offered at 9:30 a.m. for both English and French speakers. The event will be hosted by PGA/LPGA professionals, including Donna H. White and Mary-Lee Cobick. The event is open to all ages and abilities, and is divided into six amateur and one professional division. Registration for adults is $10 per attempt, and registration for juniors is $6 per attempt. Trophies and prizes will be awarded.

For more information about this or other programs offered at the Okeeheelee Golf Course, call Mary-Lee Cobick at (561) 964-4653 or visit www.jgfa.org.

Briefs