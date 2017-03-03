haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Realtors Commercial Alliance Recognizes ‘Deal Makers’

By at March 3, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The Realtors Commercial Alliance of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (RCA), a division of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches (RAPB), recently recognized several members with Deal Maker Awards.

These prizes are given annually for outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the commercial real estate industry.

The RCA’s annual Deal Maker Awards are based on complexity, environmental concerns, financing, proficiency in overcoming obstacles and the overall impact the business deal had on the community.

Gretchen Krise, sales associate at Lighthouse Realty Services in Palm Beach Gardens, was presented with the 2016 Office Deal and Top Deal of the Year awards for the sale of the Crossroads Commercial Condo Portfolio. An RCA member since 2015, Krise was also awarded the 2016 Rookie of the Year prize.

Robert Goldstein of Hospitality Consultants in Boca Raton was named 2016 Realtor of the Year.

Other winners were:

• Retail Deal of the Year — Carol Bernton of Keyes Company and Carol Dubinsky of Illustrated Properties for the sale of the Coconut Cay Shoppes in North Palm Beach.

• Industrial Deal of the Year — Paul Snitkin of Anderson and Carr for the sale of the Lee Warehouse in Lake Park.

• Land Deal of the Year — John Schmidt of Cornerstone Realty for the sale of 4.85-acre parcels at Summit and Congress Avenue.

• Multi-Family Deal of the Year — Kevin Miller with KMX Group for the sale of the Wedgewood Apartments I and II in West Palm Beach.

• Affiliate of the Year — Harbor Community Bank.

The Realtors Commercial Alliance has more than 400 Realtor and affiliate members dedicated to the field of commercial real estate throughout the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

For more information, visit www.rcapb.com or www.rapb.com.

ABOVE: (L-R) John Schmidt, Cornerstone Realty; Michael Golieb, American Property Exchange; Gretchen Krise, Lighthouse Realty Services; Robert Goldstein, Hospitality Consultants; RCA President Scott Field, Realty Associates; Kevin Miller, KMX Group; Carol Bernton, Keyes Company; and Anissa Merced and Shaun Williams, Harbor Community Bank.

