Realtors Commercial Alliance Recognizes ‘Deal Makers’

The Realtors Commercial Alliance of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (RCA), a division of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches (RAPB), recently recognized several members with Deal Maker Awards.

These prizes are given annually for outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the commercial real estate industry.

The RCA’s annual Deal Maker Awards are based on complexity, environmental concerns, financing, proficiency in overcoming obstacles and the overall impact the business deal had on the community.

Gretchen Krise, sales associate at Lighthouse Realty Services in Palm Beach Gardens, was presented with the 2016 Office Deal and Top Deal of the Year awards for the sale of the Crossroads Commercial Condo Portfolio. An RCA member since 2015, Krise was also awarded the 2016 Rookie of the Year prize.

Robert Goldstein of Hospitality Consultants in Boca Raton was named 2016 Realtor of the Year.

Other winners were:

• Retail Deal of the Year — Carol Bernton of Keyes Company and Carol Dubinsky of Illustrated Properties for the sale of the Coconut Cay Shoppes in North Palm Beach.

• Industrial Deal of the Year — Paul Snitkin of Anderson and Carr for the sale of the Lee Warehouse in Lake Park.

• Land Deal of the Year — John Schmidt of Cornerstone Realty for the sale of 4.85-acre parcels at Summit and Congress Avenue.

• Multi-Family Deal of the Year — Kevin Miller with KMX Group for the sale of the Wedgewood Apartments I and II in West Palm Beach.

• Affiliate of the Year — Harbor Community Bank.

The Realtors Commercial Alliance has more than 400 Realtor and affiliate members dedicated to the field of commercial real estate throughout the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

For more information, visit www.rcapb.com or www.rapb.com.

ABOVE: (L-R) John Schmidt, Cornerstone Realty; Michael Golieb, American Property Exchange; Gretchen Krise, Lighthouse Realty Services; Robert Goldstein, Hospitality Consultants; RCA President Scott Field, Realty Associates; Kevin Miller, KMX Group; Carol Bernton, Keyes Company; and Anissa Merced and Shaun Williams, Harbor Community Bank.

Business