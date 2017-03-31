Reggae4Cure Family Fun Day In Wellington

The inaugural Reggae4Cure Family Fun Day & Food Festival was held at the Wellington Amphitheater on Saturday, March 25. Wellington residents and visitors from across Palm Beach County and beyond partied at the festival in support of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast, and in remembrance of entertainment promoter Taj James. People who attended enjoyed entertainment ranging from local bands to a performance from Bob Marley’s son, Ky-Mani Marley. Other festivities included a fashion showcase by Angela Williamson of VIP Ready Models, tropical cuisine and vendors. For more information, visit www.reggae4cure.com.

