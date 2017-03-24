Registration Open For Men’s Softball League

Wellington’s Parks & Recreation Department is now taking registrations for its Spring/Summer Men’s Softball D League, lower and upper divisions. New teams can sign up for available spots beginning Thursday, March 30.

Participants must be 18 and older. Games are played on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 14 regular-season games, and a single-elimination tournament at the end of the season. The cost to register is $600 per team, and the deadline to register is Thursday, April 6, or as the league fills.

A mandatory managers’ meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Park gym (11700 Pierson Road).

For more information, visit the Wellington Parks & Recreation “Adult Athletics” page at www.wellingtonfl.gov/playing, or call (561) 791-4005.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs