The Relay for Life of Western Palm Beach County, themed “Cruisin’ for a Cure,” was held Saturday, March 11 at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Groups from Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Loxahatchee Groves and The Acreage participated in the combined Relay for Life event benefiting the American Cancer Society. Close to $115,000 was raised to fund research and patient care programs to fight cancer.

