‘ReTail Therapy’ Event A Success For Danny & Ron’s Rescue

Co-chairs Caroline Moran and Paige Bellissimo organized “ReTail Therapy” to benefit Danny & Ron’s Rescue on Sunday, March 12 at the Global Dressage Pavilion in Wellington. New and gently used women’s designer clothes, accessories and shoes were available for purchase. Proceeds will be used for emergency dog medical care, sterilization and adoption expenses. For more information, visit www.dannyronsrescue.org.

