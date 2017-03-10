ReTail Therapy To Benefit Danny & Ron’s Rescue

ReTail Therapy, a shopping event to benefit Danny & Ron’s Rescue, will take place at the Global Dressage Pavilion on Sunday, March 12 and Monday, March 13 with a new and gently worn women’s designer clothing and décor boutique. A champagne preview will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. Admission is $50 at the door. On Monday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., admission is free and there will be a bloody Mary and mimosa bar. To donate clothing or décor, contact Caroline Moran at goshenhill@aol.com or Paige Bellissimo at paigebellissimo@gmail.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs