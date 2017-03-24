Reynoso And Galip Claim $130,000 Horseware Ireland Grand Prix

Brazilian Olympian Jose Roberto Reynoso and Galip were the winners in last Saturday night’s $130,000 Horseware Ireland Grand Prix CSI 3* during week 10 of the 2017 Winter Equestrian Festival.

The pair topped a six-horse jump-off over U.S. Olympian silver medalist Kent Farrington and Creedance in second, and young rider Eve Jobs riding Tiny Toon Semilly in third.

Course designer Michel Vaillancourt saw 45 entries over his first round course for last Saturday night’s action in the International Arena. Six combinations qualified for the jump-off, and four jumped double clear in the tiebreaker. Reynoso and his 11-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding Galip crossed the timers in 35.57 seconds for the win.

Farrington was aboard Creedance for the second-place finish in 36.23 seconds. Jobs rode Tiny Toon Semilly to third place honors in 37.80 seconds. Colombia’s Roberto Teran Jr. jumped the fourth place time of 38.25 seconds with Brilliant du Rouet.

“I am really, really happy. It is like a dream to be here, and to come from Brazil and win something like this Grand Prix,” said Reynoso, who is competing at WEF for the first time. “I knew that Kent is a really fast rider. I just tried to be faster.”

Reynoso grew up in an equestrian family. His father was a successful rider, and it was Reynoso’s dream to compete at the top level. He represented Brazil in the 2012 London Olympic Games and continues to develop top horses.

Reynoso made the trip to Wellington for the first time to compete against the best in the world and further develop his career in the sport. “I came because of a dream. I did everything in Brazil that I could do, and I just wanted to try something new,” Reynoso said. “I would like to be here with a good owner and get more horses, because I really like it here.”

Second-place finisher Farrington took an unusual fall from Creedance in last week’s Grand Prix and was happy to complete two good rounds with the 10-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding last Saturday.

“This was a recovery,” Farrington said. “I got thrown on my head last week, so that was not ideal. I thought he jumped great in the WEF [Challenge Cup] this week, and I thought he jumped great tonight. I thought my strategy was good for the jump-off, and unfortunately, we just got beat today. I think the jump-off suited a longer-strided horse.”

Third place finisher Jobs was competing in her first Saturday Night Lights grand prix at WEF and was thrilled with her top finish. “I was just trying to go for a really nice double clear,” she said of her jump-off plan. “I tried to set the pace as best I could. I was not going to leave out in some risky places. Like down the first line, I still did the seven strides and tried to set up for the double verticals. I tried to go clear and have a good result, so I am very happy.”

Jobs just recently bought the 10-year-old Selle Francais gelding from Charlotte Mordasini.

“Right off the bat I clicked with him, and my trainer, Eddie Macken, has been putting me in the bigger classes,” Jobs said. “It has been going really well. This was the biggest we have jumped to date, and I could not be happier. He jumped amazing.”

In addition to the third place prize, Jobs was presented with the Leading Lady Rider Award for week 10, presented by Martha Jolicoeur of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The 12-week WEF circuit runs through April 2, featuring competition for hunters, jumpers and equitation, with more than $9 million in prize money up for grabs. For more information, visit www.pbiec.com.

ABOVE: Jose Roberto Reynoso rides Galip to victory. Photo by Sportfot

