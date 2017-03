The Rotary Club of Royal Palm Beach held its annual citizen of the year tribute on Saturday, March 18 at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center honoring Jess and Victoria Santamaria. After a buffet dinner, a long list of speakers offered a testimonial tribute thanking the Santamarias for their contributions to the community. Several different organizations presented the Santamarias with plaques.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured People Royal Palm Beach