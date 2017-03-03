Royal Palm Strikers Win In Jupiter

The U-11 Royal Palm Beach Strikers were victorious playing up in the U-12 bracket at the Jupiter’s President’s Day Cup recently. The girls fought hard and succeeded, bringing home the championship once again. (Front row) Briana Jones, Alexa Hernandez, Cora Anderson, Allison Andrade, Savannah Edworthy, Anaya Thomas and team manager Leslie Hernandez; (back row) coach Maria Edworthy, Nirvani Balkaran, Kaitlyn Classen, Aaliyah Lobo, Leyla Coleman, Olivia Cuenot, Reagan Lopez and coach John Edworthy.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Sports