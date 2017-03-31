RPB Zoners Approve Projects For Tire Store And Self-Storage Biz

Royal Palm Beach’s Planning & Zoning Commission approved projects Tuesday for Discount Tires and Extra Space Storage, as well as one for the Village of Royal Palm Beach.

A new Discount Tires store (119 S. State Road 7) is planned for the Lowe’s Home Improvement shopping center. The applicant, Halle Properties LLC, requested a site plan review and a proposal for updates to the monument sign’s proximity to the property line of the future business.

The new business will only provide tire services. Some of the main services offered will be fixing flats, installing new tires on automobiles and balancing wheels.

Commissioner Richard Becher said he thought the trees and the overall landscape that is present at the location is in need of restoration. “They haven’t been maintained. They look pretty bad,” Becher said.

Conditions with the Discount Tires approval require that the site be maintained in order to preserve trees around the business and at the shopping center.

Becher made a motion to approve the site plan review, which was seconded by Commissioner June Perrin. The motion passed unanimously.

Mark Rickards of Kimley-Horn & Associates and Carli Koshal of Bercow, Radell, Fernandez & Larkin were present, representing Halle Properties and Discount Tires.

Koshal made the request to approve the variance for the monument sign for the tire store.

“The sign is existing on the property and has been here for over a decade. We’re not proposing to enlarge the sign in any way or to move it or change anything about its non-conforming status,” Koshal said. “We will be planting around the sign to be more in conformity with the current landscape standards.”

Becher made a motion to approve the request for changes in location of the monument sign in proximity to the property line. The motion was seconded by Perrin and passed unanimously.

Extra Space Storage (10719 Southern Blvd.) sent a request to change its current wall and monument sign. Extra Space Storage did not have any representation at the meeting.

There is currently a blue awning that the building had from its previous owner. The current owner wants to remove it and replace it with a new wall sign for its brand. This would reflect the color of the business — green, black and white. “The colors are OK, so I’ll vote for this one,” Becher said.

Perrin echoed Becher. “I think it looks better the new way than the old,” she said.

Perrin made a motion to approve the signage changes for both monument and wall signs at the Extra Space Storage location, which was seconded by Becher. The motion passed unanimously.

Royal Palm Beach is in the process of mapping out a plat for the entire Village Hall complex in order to designate and distinguish the different parcels in the complex in order to complete the sale of the fire station parcel to Palm Beach County.

“Village Hall has never been platted,” Development Review Coordinator Kevin Erwin said. “Palm Beach County has expressed a desire to purchase the fire station site. In order to do so, the village needs to plat the complex to create a separate parcel for the fire station.”

Commission Chair Jackie Larson showed concern about whether with new ownership, the new location would still fall under the village procedures and policies.

“The land being platted lies within the public ownership zoning district,” Erwin said. “Ownership does not affect the rules and regulations.”

Becher made a motion to approve the application submitted for the new Village Hall plat. It was seconded by Perrin and passed unanimously.

