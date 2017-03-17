RPBHS Dancers Shine In Competition

Recent weeks have been busy for the Wildcat Dancers Dance Team from Royal Palm Beach High School, led by Director Michele Blecher. The dancers competed in two regional dance competitions, the Legacy Dance Championships and Headliners Dance Competition. (Above) At Legacy, the team performed five routines bringing top scores and a clean sweep in the Senior Large Group Overall division. (Right) Seven members from the team competed again two weeks later with three routines at Headliners and also brought home top scores and a clean sweep in the Senior Small Group and Senior Duet divisions.

