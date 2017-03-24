haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Sackett’s Softball Tourney April 8 To Aid Foster Kids

By at March 24, 2017 | 12:05 am | Print

Grab your softball, bat, glove, hat and sunscreen and get ready to head over to Village Park in Wellington on Saturday, April 8 for the sixth annual Jim Sackett Invitational Softball Tournament.

The fun begins at 8 a.m. and includes food, an auction, a raffle for a Yeti cooler and softball.

All proceeds from the family-friendly event benefit Friends of Foster Children, which helps more than 1,600 children in foster care in Palm Beach County.

“We’re really focusing on prevention and awareness of child abuse,” Director of Development Coleen LaCosta said.

The first year of the tournament, it took place in Wellington. Last year, it took place at Okeeheelee Park. Holding the tournament in Wellington, retired WPTV news anchor Jim Sackett said, brings the tournament to his hometown and gives the players a venue variety.

There are three age groups playing in the tournament: those in their 50s, 60s and 65-and-older. Sackett will be playing on the Golden Clippers team, for those 65 and up.

“It’s just a fun tournament to make the community aware,” said Sackett, a Friends of Foster Children board member. “Sometimes, unfortunately, it’s a situation of ‘out of sight, out of mind’ for a lot of these children. If we can just bring that awareness to what they have gone through, what they’re going to go through, and help them down the road to lead a productive life, it’s all for the good.”

This year, fewer children need the organization’s care, LaCosta said. Last year, 1,700 were in need. This year, 1,650 children are receiving services.

“More of these children are with relatives now,” she said, “and we’re extremely short on foster homes. That number is around 300, with over 600 relative placements.”

Everyone is welcome to come to the tournament, Sackett said.

“Some of these guys are 50s, 60s, 65s, but a lot of these guys are very, very good ball players,” Sackett said.

Raising money for the children, increasing awareness and letting the teams have a fun day playing are his goals for the day.

As of Wednesday, there were 16 teams. Some of the teams that have played in the past will be playing in other tournaments the same day.

The tournament began when it was suggested to Sackett, an avid softball player, that the nonprofit host a softball tournament. Sackett is looking forward to continuing to help Friends of Foster Children give foster children a better life.

Helping the children, LaCosta said, can be anything from showing support by attending the tournament, volunteering with the organization or donating supplies. Anything that would help a child, such as clothing, backpacks, supplies, raffle items, auction items and monetary donations, are welcome.

There are two separate programs that Friends of Foster Children has for clothing and supplies: one that utilizes new items and one that utilizes gently used items. Anything is welcome and appreciated, LaCosta said.

Sackett, a “hometown hero” and local celebrity, has helped countless foster children through his involvement with the organization.

“We are very lucky to have him helping to transform lives,” LaCosta said.

Last year, the tournament raised $13,000, and they hope to raise even more this year.

Sponsorships, which are tax-deductible, are available in a variety of levels, starting at $60. So far, 2017 sponsors include the Children’s Services Council, Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, Florida Virtual School, Seaview Eyecare, Van Dell Jewelers, Publix, Dunkin’ Donuts, Pepperidge Farms, Pepsi, Bush Brothers, Edward Jones, WPTV, Cats Gym, John Fierfelder and Walgreens.

For more info., call LaCosta at (561) 352-2542, e-mail coleen@friendsoffosterchildren.com or visit www.friendsoffosterchildren.com.

 

ABOVE: Jim and Paula Sackett with Coleen LaCosta at last year’s Jim Sackett Invitational Softball Tournament.

