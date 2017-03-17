Safety Programs At B&G Club

Wellington’s Community Services Department, Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue and the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club are hosting two free information sessions on Tuesday, March 21 at 9 a.m. and Wednesday, March 22 at 9 a.m. at the Wellington Boys & Girls Club (1080 Wellington Trace, Wellington). Children of all ages are welcome for the fire prevention information session on Tuesday, March 21 and the water safety drowning prevention information session Wednesday, March 22. For more info., contact Jonathan Salas at jsalas@wellingtonfl.gov or call (561) 791-4764.

Briefs