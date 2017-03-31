Scenthound Announces Newest ‘Scenter’ In Wellington

Scenthound, a convenient and affordable way for dog parents to get routine care and clips for their dogs, will open its fourth Palm Beach County “Scenter” on Saturday, April 8 at the Courtyard Shops in Wellington at Greenview Shores Blvd. and Wellington Trace.

In celebration of the new location, Scenthound will give away 500 free Essential Care Packages to new customers during the month of April. The signature essential care pack includes a conditioning bath, nail trim, ear cleaning and teeth brushing and is a $35 value. This offer is available by appointment only. Call (561) 469-2186 to schedule. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

“We created Scenthound to make routine care affordable and accessible to all dog parents,” said Tim Vogel, Scenthound founder and CEO. “Our mission is to educate dog parents about monthly maintenance and to provide an easy way for them to get their dogs the care they need to live longer, happier and healthier lives. We’re thrilled to be expanding to serve the Wellington community of dog owners.”

Scenthound’s Monthly Care Club provides basic care services for dogs, such as bathing, ear cleaning, nail trimming and teeth brushing for as little as $25 a month. Club members also receive discounts on all other services such as blow-drying and basic clips and benefit from special member-only promotions. The first five letters in “Scenthound” stand for the five core areas of maintenance: skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth.

Scenthound has additional locations in Jupiter, West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach. Visit www.scenthound.com for hours and information.

For more information, visit www.scenthound.com or call Scenthound in Wellington at (561) 429-2186.

ABOVE: Scenthound CEO Tim Vogel

