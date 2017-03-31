haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Scenthound Announces Newest ‘Scenter’ In Wellington

By at March 31, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

Scenthound Announces Newest ‘Scenter’ In Wellington

Scenthound, a convenient and affordable way for dog parents to get routine care and clips for their dogs, will open its fourth Palm Beach County “Scenter” on Saturday, April 8 at the Courtyard Shops in Wellington at Greenview Shores Blvd. and Wellington Trace.

In celebration of the new location, Scenthound will give away 500 free Essential Care Packages to new customers during the month of April. The signature essential care pack includes a conditioning bath, nail trim, ear cleaning and teeth brushing and is a $35 value. This offer is available by appointment only. Call (561) 469-2186 to schedule. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

“We created Scenthound to make routine care affordable and accessible to all dog parents,” said Tim Vogel, Scenthound founder and CEO. “Our mission is to educate dog parents about monthly maintenance and to provide an easy way for them to get their dogs the care they need to live longer, happier and healthier lives. We’re thrilled to be expanding to serve the Wellington community of dog owners.”

Scenthound’s Monthly Care Club provides basic care services for dogs, such as bathing, ear cleaning, nail trimming and teeth brushing for as little as $25 a month. Club members also receive discounts on all other services such as blow-drying and basic clips and benefit from special member-only promotions. The first five letters in “Scenthound” stand for the five core areas of maintenance: skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth.

Scenthound has additional locations in Jupiter, West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach. Visit www.scenthound.com for hours and information.

Scenthound is monthly dog care club that offers convenient, affordable routine care. The Essential Care Pack includes a conditioning bath, ear cleaning, nail trim and teeth brushing as a while-you-wait service. This essential monthly maintenance is offered at two membership levels in Scenthound’s Care Club, and members get discounts on other services, such as blow-drying and basic trims.

For more information, visit www.scenthound.com or call Scenthound in Wellington at (561) 429-2186.

ABOVE: Scenthound CEO Tim Vogel

Business

Related Posts

Post Your Comments