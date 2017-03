Genbu-Kai Karate (13889 Wellington Trace, Suite A-21, Wellington) will host free community workshops from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays, April 2, 9, 23 and 30 to teach self-defense techniques. Call (561) 804-1002 or e-mail floridagenbukai@yahoo.com to register for the hands-on seminar.

Briefs