Seminole Ridge Dance Marathon Raises More Than $40,000 For Shands Hospital

Under the leadership of Hawk students Rhiannon Boffa and Alina Gale, Seminole Ridge High School’s third annual Dance Marathon, in support of the UF Health Shands Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network, was a resounding success, surpassing its fundraising goal of $40,000. Faculty sponsor Shawna Ahmad thanks all who made the Feb. 24 event a success: parent volunteers, the SRHS administrative team and staff members, and every sponsor — both individual and corporate — for financial and material support.

Debate Duos Qualify for Nationals — Two SRHS debate duos have qualified for participation in the National Catholic Forensic League Grand Finals in Louisville, Ky. Congratulations to Jonathan Alvarez and Zachary Kameka, and to Samantha Mangoni and Andre Soucy. These two Hawks teams of “Public Forum Debate” finished in the top four districtwide at the national qualifying tournament.

Wrestlers Qualify for States — For the third straight year, SRHS had multiple wrestlers qualify for the state championships. Junior Mitchell Clark and senior Hilton Luciano finished second in regional competition Feb. 24 and will be first-time competitors at states. Overall, SRHS finished 10th in the region this season.

Track and Field Bring Gold and Bronze — In the Feb. 24 Anquan Boldin Invitational at Pahokee High School, with 17 schools competing, the SRHS boys track and field team won the title, and the girls team finished third, in a great team effort with several outstanding performances.

Boys team first place: 300-meter hurdles, Aaron Pringle; 800-meter relay, Albion Chance, Stefano Napolitano, Kody Phelps and Matthew Zimmerman; 800-meter run, Stefano Napolitano; 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run, Kody Phelps; and triple jump, Zachary Kameka. Boys team second place: 300-meter hurdles, Kailen Romer. Boys team third place: 300-meter hurdles, Xavier Selby.

Girls team first place: 800-meter relay, Paige Allen, Makeda Charles, Coral Cornicella and Ametha Jackson. Girls team second place: 1,600-meter run, Britney Rodriguez; high jump, Regime Brinley; and triple jump, Micah Jones. Girls team third place: 400-meter dash, Paige Allen; and 800 meter run, Coral Cornicella.

District Honors Boutet, Lewis — The school district’s Department of Choice & Career Options has honored Elizabeth Boutet and Ron Lewis as its 2017 Career and Technical Education assistant principal of the year (Boutet) and its academy coordinator of the year (Lewis).

Students of the Week — The students of the week program recognizes Hawks, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with keeping a positive campus. Congratulations to the students of the week for Feb. 27 through March 3: Marvins Jean-Bart (grade 9), Nicole Cresta (grade 10), Jackeline Acosta (grade 11), and De’Shawn Graddy (grade 12).

ABOVE: The Dance Marathon at Seminole Ridge raised $41,043.17.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools