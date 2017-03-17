Seminole Ridge High’s JROTC Battalion Earns Award Of Distinction

The Seminole Ridge High School Hawk Battalion successfully completed its recently JROTC Program for Accreditation Inspection. The battalion was graded on color guard, drill, cadet portfolios, instructor portfolios and two project briefings. The battalion worked on both projects, a continuous improvement project and a service learning project, over the last year.

The continuous improvement project focused on building the battalion into a brigade, thus giving more cadets the opportunity for leadership positions. The service learning project focused on teaching middle school students to take personal control of their physical fitness and increase it over a given period of time.

The Hawk Battalion showed the highest possible standard of excellence. The final score was 98.35 out of a possible 100 points, the best in the district thus far. Additionally, the JROTC Hawk Battalion is now designated an “Honor Unit with Distinction.”

