Seminole Ridge To Host FAFSA Lab On March 29

The Seminole Ridge High School counseling department will host a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) open lab from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 in Room 6-220. All Hawk seniors and their parents are welcome to drop in at any time during the lab session to get help in completing their FAFSA applications.

Track and Field — It was a busy few weeks for the SRHS track and field teams. They competed in both the Suncoast Chargers meet March 8 and the annual Bill Wilson Invitational at Sebastian River High School on March 11.

At Suncoast, two school records were broken: Coral Carnicella broke Britney Rodriquez’ week-old 1,600-meter record with a time of 5:38.45, and Rodriquez broke her own 3,200-meter record with a time of 12:40.87.

At the Bill Wilson Invitational, 33 schools from Florida and Georgia competed, and the boys teams finished 12th, with several top-10 finishers; the girls teams finished in the top 20, also with several top-10 finishers.

Placing in the boys teams were: fourth place, 110-meter shuttle relay, Aaron Pringle, Kailan Romer and Xavier Selby; fifth place, 3,200-meter run, Kody Phelps; sixth place, discus throw, Devon McMinns; seventh place, 200-meter relay, Malik Black, Aaron Pringle, Kailan Romer and Xavier Selby; and eighth place, 400-meter relay, Malik Black, Aaron Pringle, Kailan Romer and Xavier Selby.

Placing in the girls teams were: fifth place, 800-meter run, Coral Carnicella; high jump, Morgan Shortridge; triple jump, Micah Jones; and sixth place, long jump, Micah Jones.

Hawk Battalion Earns Regional Honors — The Army JROTC Hawk Battalion earned several honors in regional drill and color guard competition against 18 area schools, with four of five teams advancing to state competition next month. Congratulations to: first place winners the male/mixed unarmed platoon; second place winners, the female unarmed squad; and third place winners the female color guard, as well as the male unarmed squad.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes Hawks are nominated by staff for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with keeping the campus positive. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for March 13-17: Krystal Hann (grade 9), Erick Herzberg (grade 10), Nichole Nadolna (grade 11) and Miguel De la Paz (grade 12), as well as the Students of the Week for March 27-31: Samuel Esparza (grade 9), Aneeshea Cason (grade 10), John Brecht (grade 11) and Hilton Luciano (grade 12).

