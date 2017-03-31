‘Seussical’ On Stage At DAC

The Dance Arts Conservatory Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Starts Minis Program will present Seussical the Musical Jr. on Saturday, April 8 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 9 at 1 and 4 p.m. The four performances will be at the DAC Blackbox Theater (11120 S. Crown Way, Suites 3 and 4, Wellington). The show features artistic direction and choreography by Rocky Duvall, direction by Devi Master and musical direction by Andrew Gilbert. For more information, call (561) 296-1880 or visit www.danceartsconservatory.com.

Briefs