Smart Couples/Smart Steps Class Starting

By at March 31, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The Palm Beach County Cooperative Extension Service is now taking registration for Smart Couples/Smart Steps classes for remarried or re-partnered couples in stepfamilies.

Smart Steps is an empowering stepfamily program developed specifically to strengthen relationships between remarried or re-partnered couples and their children, including non-custodial parents.

The classes will be held on five consecutive Mondays, April 24 and May 1, 8, 15 and 22, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the Cooperative Extension Office (559 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach). Registration is required and participants must attend all five sessions. For info., visit www.smartcouples.org or call (561) 233-1742.

