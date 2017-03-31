Soaring Beyond Our Limits Fashion Show

Soaring Beyond Our Limits will present its third annual fashion show for special needs youth ages 3 to 25 on Saturday, April 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for Performing Arts (701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach). Interested models can fill out an application at www.soaringbeyondourlimits.com. Admission is $10 for adults and children 11 years old and older, and $5 for those 10 and under. For more info., visit www.soaringbeyondourlimits.com or e-mail soarginbyondourlimits@gmail.com. Tickets are available at the Kravis Center box office or by calling (561) 832-8469 or visiting www.kravis.org.

Briefs