Sons Of Italy Host Sweetheart Dance In RPB

The Sons of Italy Michelangelo Lodge #2864 hosted a Sweetheart Dance on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center. There was a delicious Italian buffet catered by Centanni’s, along with beer, wine, soda, water and coffee. President Pat DeVivo celebrated his 90th birthday and was surprised with two birthday cakes. Music was provided by the Sean DeVivo Quartet. For information about the Sons of Italy, call Pat DeVivo at (561) 249-1298 or Sam Pittaro at (561) 412 -8684.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured Royal Palm Beach