SRHS Weightlifters Win In Competition

Over the last several weeks, the Seminole Ridge High School boys weightlifting team has competed against local schools and were undefeated going into their conference meet. “These young men continue to make gains and give their all in the weight room,” coach Chad Chieffalo said.

In the first local meet, SRHS outscored its opponent by 54 points, taking first place in these weight classes: 119 (Jacob Campbell), 129 (Jason Padilla), 154 (Kristian Gonzalez), 169 (Greg Henry), 199 (Courson Chandler), 219 (Michael Fontecchio) and 238 (Jose Rosiles).

In the second local meet, the Hawks outscored their opponent by 37 points, taking first place in these weight classes: 129 (Jason Padilla), 154 (Kristian Gonzalez), 169 (Greg Henry), 199 (Courson Chandler), 219 (Michael Fontecchio) and 238 (Jose Rosiles).

In the final local meet, SRHS won with 79 points, earning first place in these weight classes: 119 (Jacob Campbell), 129 (Jake Jones), 154 (Kristian Gonzalez), 169 (Greg Henry), 183 (Courson Chandler), 199 (Dylan Mohl), 219 (Michael Fontecchio) and 238 (Jose Rosiles).

ABOVE: The Seminole Ridge High School boys weightlifting team.

