State Honors Two Seminole Ridge Teachers

Seminole Ridge High School math instructor Elizabeth Cayea and English instructor Barbara Grinder were honored this week by the Florida Department of Education as “high-impact” teachers based on the influence their instruction has had on student learning. FLDOE considers that the gains to student learning fostered by “high-impact” teachers are among the most positive in the entire state.

Hawk Battalion Earns ‘Honor Unit’ Distinction — On Feb. 15, the Seminole Ridge High School Hawk Battalion went through an Army JROTC accreditation inspection, with grades awarded for Color Guard, Drill, Cadet Portfolios, Instructor Portfolios, and two project briefings: a Continuous Improvement Project and a Service Learning Project.

The Continuous Improvement Project focused on building the battalion into a brigade, thus giving more cadets the opportunity for leadership positions. The Service Learning Project focused on teaching students from the feeder middle schools to take control of their physical fitness.

The Hawk Battalion was nervous going into the inspection, but very well prepared, and as a result of detailed planning, research, rehearsals and execution, they turned in a fantastic performance when it counted the most. It was a combined effort that took several teams of people working together to achieve the highest possible standard of excellence. The final accreditation score was 98.35 out of a possible 100 points. As a result, the Army JROTC Hawk Battalion is now designated an “Honor Unit with Distinction.”

Vadakara Earns Aspirations Award — SRHS information technology academy teacher Rebecca Vadakara has earned the 2017 South Florida Aspirations in Computing educator award from the National Center for Women and Information Technology.

Media Educators Honor Principal — The Educational Media Association of Palm Beach County has honored SRHS Principal James Campbell with its Outstanding Principal Award for 2017. The award, given to one Palm Beach County principal each year, recognizes exemplary support for a school’s media center programs.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes Hawks, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with keeping a campus positive. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for Feb. 20–24: Patrick Lira (grade 9), Anna Thrash (grade 10), Christopher Magierowski (grade 11) and Nathan Frank (grade 12).

ABOVE: Principal James Campbell with honored teachers Elizabeth Cayea and Barbara Grinder.

