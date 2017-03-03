haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

State Honors Two Seminole Ridge Teachers

By at March 3, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Seminole Ridge High School math instructor Elizabeth Cayea and English instructor Barbara Grinder were honored this week by the Florida Department of Education as “high-impact” teachers based on the influence their instruction has had on student learning. FLDOE considers that the gains to student learning fostered by “high-impact” teachers are among the most positive in the entire state.

Hawk Battalion Earns ‘Honor Unit’ Distinction — On Feb. 15, the Seminole Ridge High School Hawk Battalion went through an Army JROTC accreditation inspection, with grades awarded for Color Guard, Drill, Cadet Portfolios, Instructor Portfolios, and two project briefings: a Continuous Improvement Project and a Service Learning Project.

The Continuous Improvement Project focused on building the battalion into a brigade, thus giving more cadets the opportunity for leadership positions. The Service Learning Project focused on teaching students from the feeder middle schools to take control of their physical fitness.

The Hawk Battalion was nervous going into the inspection, but very well prepared, and as a result of detailed planning, research, rehearsals and execution, they turned in a fantastic performance when it counted the most. It was a combined effort that took several teams of people working together to achieve the highest possible standard of excellence. The final accreditation score was 98.35 out of a possible 100 points. As a result, the Army JROTC Hawk Battalion is now designated an “Honor Unit with Distinction.”

Vadakara Earns Aspirations Award — SRHS information technology academy teacher Rebecca Vadakara has earned the 2017 South Florida Aspirations in Computing educator award from the National Center for Women and Information Technology.

Media Educators Honor Principal — The Educational Media Association of Palm Beach County has honored SRHS Principal James Campbell with its Outstanding Principal Award for 2017. The award, given to one Palm Beach County principal each year, recognizes exemplary support for a school’s media center programs.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes Hawks, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with keeping a campus positive. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for Feb. 20–24: Patrick Lira (grade 9), Anna Thrash (grade 10), Christopher Magierowski (grade 11) and Nathan Frank (grade 12).

ABOVE: Principal James Campbell with honored teachers Elizabeth Cayea and Barbara Grinder.

