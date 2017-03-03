State Recognizes ECMS Teachers

The Florida Department of Education recently completed an analysis of student performance on statewide standardized assessments and found that the following Emerald Cove Middle School teachers had an impact on student learning that is among the most positive in the entire state: Robert Michals, language arts; Marlene Carr, reading and language arts; Johnna Seibert, language arts; Lisa Welz, language arts; Fern Brewer, math; Elizabeth Slaman, math; Stephanie McAliley, language arts; Latoya Johnson-Arnett, math; and Christina Haynes, math. Shown above are Robert Michals, Marlene Carr, Johnna Seibert, Lisa Welz, Fern Brewer, Elizabeth Slaman, Stephanie McAliley and Latoya Johnson-Arnett. (Not pictured: Christina Haynes.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools