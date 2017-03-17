The Learning Experience Raises $2,060 In Philanthropic Push For Make-A-Wish

The Lake Worth location of the Learning Experience, the nation’s fastest-growing academy of early education for children 6 weeks to 6 years old, recently participated in the academy’s fifth annual nationwide “BeCause Our Hearts Beat” philanthropic initiative, raising $2,060 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

As part of the Learning Experience’s first-of-its-kind propriety philanthropy curriculum, Lisa Leslie, the three-time WNBA MVP and four-time Olympic gold medal winner, was the celebrity auctioneer for the center’s auction of heart-themed art created by the preschoolers to raise awareness and money for the foundation.

Tying the curriculum, designed to teach the core tenets of selflessness, generosity and giving, with the recent seasonal themes of Valentine’s Day and American Heart Month, all proceeds from the fundraiser were donated to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes of children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions.

Make-A-Wish staff members, as well as former “wish kid” Marina Diez, attended the Learning Experience event. The Lake worth location is at 8474 W. Lantana Road.

In addition to raising thousands of dollars for various charities across the country, Learning Experience Corporate has raised $1.5 million for Make-A-Wish to-date, its partner in creating its unique philanthropy curriculum taught at the academy’s 170 operating locations nationwide.

ABOVE: (L-R) Lake Worth Learning Experience Business Manager Tiffany White, former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, Lake Worth Learning Experience Center Director Keira Phillips, and the Learning Experience’s learning and development specialist and former “wish kid” Marina Diez.

