Three From Wellington Wrestling Club Place At State Championships

The Wellington Wrestling club recently competed at the Florida Wrestling Coaches Association (FWCA) State Championships at Brandon High School and finished with three state place winners.

Tyler Gray finished in first place in the Intermediate 65-pound division and in third place in the Novice 65-pound division. Preston Figueroa finished in second place in the Novice Rookie 60-pound division. Reid Wasylik finished in second place in both the Rookie Bantam and Bantam 45-pound divisions.

The Wellington Wrestling Club will begin its spring session on Tuesday, March 28 open to grades K-12. Anyone interested in joining should contact coach Travis Gray at travis.gray@palmbeachschools.org.

ABOVE: Preston Figueroa, Reid Wasylik and Tyler Gray.

