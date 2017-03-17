Tickets On Sale For Flavors 2017

Tickets are now available for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce’s Flavors Wellington Food + Wine Festival at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center on Friday, April 7 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will be food and wine exhibitors, live music and dancing with 1980s tribute band Stereotomy, equestrian show jumping, boutique shopping, celebrity judges and more. For more info., call (561) 792-6525 or e-mail info@wellingtonchamber.com.

Briefs