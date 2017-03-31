haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Timeless Hits With Today’s Sound When The Company Men Visit Dolly Hand April 6

By at March 31, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Timeless Hits With Today’s Sound When The Company Men Visit Dolly Hand April 6

The Company Men, a nationally recognized pop vocal group, will perform timeless hits with today’s sound at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The Company Men have appeared on numerous national and regional television shows, including Hallmark Home and Family, Good Day New York and PBS to name a few. They have shared stages with and opened for artists like Mariah Carey, Colbie Caillat, Daughtry, Chaka Khan, Natalie Cole and most recently, Billy Idol and Sheena Easton.

Unlike any other four-man vocal group touring today, the Company Men uniquely interweave today’s Top 40 hits with re-imagined classics by blending songs by your favorite artists, including Sam Smith, the Four Tops, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Adele, the Temptations, Billy Joel, Prince, Meghan Trainor, Bruno Mars, Michael Bublé, Nick Jonas, Sam Cooke and more. Their show, “A Night of Hits,” features a staggering 60-plus songs in just 90 minutes.

The Company Men offers a signature throwback sound featuring performers from the Broadway and national touring companies of Hairspray, The Lion King, Jesus Christ Superstar, Camelot and the Emmy Award-winning NBC mini-series The Temptations.

The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center is located on Palm Beach State College’s Belle Glade Campus at 1977 College Drive in Belle Glade. To purchase tickets, visit www.dollyhandhand.org or call (561) 993-1160.

ABOVE: The Company Men will be on stage at Dolly Hand April 6.

Briefs News

Related Posts

Post Your Comments