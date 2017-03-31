Timeless Hits With Today’s Sound When The Company Men Visit Dolly Hand April 6

The Company Men, a nationally recognized pop vocal group, will perform timeless hits with today’s sound at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The Company Men have appeared on numerous national and regional television shows, including Hallmark Home and Family, Good Day New York and PBS to name a few. They have shared stages with and opened for artists like Mariah Carey, Colbie Caillat, Daughtry, Chaka Khan, Natalie Cole and most recently, Billy Idol and Sheena Easton.

Unlike any other four-man vocal group touring today, the Company Men uniquely interweave today’s Top 40 hits with re-imagined classics by blending songs by your favorite artists, including Sam Smith, the Four Tops, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Adele, the Temptations, Billy Joel, Prince, Meghan Trainor, Bruno Mars, Michael Bublé, Nick Jonas, Sam Cooke and more. Their show, “A Night of Hits,” features a staggering 60-plus songs in just 90 minutes.

The Company Men offers a signature throwback sound featuring performers from the Broadway and national touring companies of Hairspray, The Lion King, Jesus Christ Superstar, Camelot and the Emmy Award-winning NBC mini-series The Temptations.

The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center is located on Palm Beach State College’s Belle Glade Campus at 1977 College Drive in Belle Glade. To purchase tickets, visit www.dollyhandhand.org or call (561) 993-1160.

ABOVE: The Company Men will be on stage at Dolly Hand April 6.

