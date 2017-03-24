TKA Headed To States For Science Olympiad

The King’s Academy completed a successful run at this year’s Regional Florida Science Olympiad and will be heading to the State Tournament at the University of Central Florida on March 25.

TKA recently placed sixth out of 45 registered teams, qualifying for the state tournament. Over an 8-hour period, Florida Atlantic University hosted 24 events, with TKA represented by 14 students. This was TKA’s first time competing in the competitions.

TKA medaled in seven of the events. Congratulations to second place in Aquifers: Lauren Arrington and Carissa Martin; third place in Write It/Do It: Lauren Arrington and Trent Hannan; third place in Towers: Lauren and Trent Hannan; fourth place in Disease Detectives: Brendan Wernisch and Katie Dube; fourth place in Invasive Species: Marie Schuler and Katie Dube; fourth place in Microbe Mission: Carissa Martin and Charlie Chen; and in sixth place in Anatomy and Physiology: Carissa Martin and Charlie Chen.

TKA also had two more seventh place finishes: Chem Lab (Carissa Martin and Charlie Chen) and Electric Vehicle (Solomon and Michael).

Other members of the team include Haolin Xiong, George Zhao, Solomon Gao, Lingxiao Mou, Jacob Dillistin and Kenny Shaw.

TKA science teacher Jennifer Arrington was very impressed with the students. “I couldn’t be more proud or thankful,” she said. “This team was a superior mix of hard work, brains, great attitude and enthusiasm. The whole thing was bathed in prayer. God is good.”

ABOVE: The TKA Science Olympiad team.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools