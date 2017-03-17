TKA Sixth-Graders Take First At Odyssey Of The Mind Event

The King’s Academy Odyssey of the Mind team won the regional tournament held recently at Suncoast High School.

Odyssey of the Mind is the world’s largest creative problem-solving competition for children.

The team, comprised of sixth-graders Julian Bonilla, Kala Nores, Ella Rodila and Max Toledo, took first place in Division II for “Ready, Set, Balsa, Build!” The win qualified them for the state competition, which will take place at the University of Central Florida on Saturday, April 8. More than 225 teams will compete.

“It is a privilege to coach such a creative, hardworking and talented team, and I commend the parents for supporting their child’s efforts and participating on Saturday at the regional tournament,” said team coach and TKA elementary teacher Lisa Anderson.

ABOVE: Max Toledo, teacher Lisa Anderson, Ella Rodila, Kala Nores and Julian Bonilla.

