TKA Students Recite Pi For Pie

The King’s Academy had a fun Tuesday, March 14 celebrating Pi Day, 3.14. The challenge for high school students, created by the Math National Honors Society at TKA, was to recite pi, the infinite number. Students who recited more than 15 digits received a piece of pie. However, the top three students with the most digits memorized received a gift card. First place received a $50 Visa gift card, second place won a $20 Chipotle gift card and third place won a $10 Chick-fil-A gift card. More than 50 students participated in the event and earned a free slice of pie, but only three received the gift cards. Shown above are Shainia Liu, first place, 10th grade, 351 digits; Graham Popadic, second place, 11th grade, 336 digits; and Giselle De La Rua, third place, 12th grade, 192 digits.

