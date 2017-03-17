TKA’s Mane Event Raises More Than $285,000 For Annual Fund

The King’s Academy’s annual Mane Event Dinner & Auction “A Night in the City” raised more than $285,000 for the school’s 2016-17 Annual Fund.

Following a large silent auction and dinner held at the Kravis Center, comedian Ted Cunningham warmed up the crowd with family-focused humor before the live auction. The trips at the live auction included packages to see the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Mets, island get-a-ways to the Bahamas, and travel packages around the world.

TKA’s Call to the Heart Scholarship raised more than $55,000.

Auction chairs Ellen Hobbs, Diane Hanlon and Holly Boswell, along with Silent Auction Chair Apryl Scalici, led a committee of more than 75 volunteers.

Presenting sponsors included the Insurance Office of America, Regal Paint Centers, and Chuck and Diane Hanlon. Platinum sponsors were Braman Honda of Palm Beach, Premier Family Health-Dr. Vincent Apicella and Dr. MariaClara Bago, Tide Dry Cleaners and Wells Fargo Bank.

ABOVE: (L-R) Auction sponsors Dr. Vincent Apicella and Dr. MariaClara Bago of Premier Family Health, with TKA parents Marla and Tomas Bueno.

