CLICK THE HEADLINE ABOVE (or the front cover above if it is visible) to pull up the Town-Crier Digital Issue for March 10, 2017. LEAD STORIES: Zones Give First OK For A Second Hotel Near Mall… David Swift Puts His Focus On Experience, Accomplishments… Valuntas Puts Focus On Legal Expertise And Need For Change… Loxahatchee Groves Voters To Weigh-In On Bond Proposal… Royal Palm Council Finalizes Traffic Calming Policy… First Reggae4Cure Festival Coming To Wellington March 25… RPB Zoning Commission Frowns On Tiki Hut Variance Request… Wellington’s Rec Board Reviews Its Surtax Oversight Duties… RPB Senior Needs Public Forums Set For March 15 And March 23… Indian Trail Board Hears About Acreage Incorporation Plans…

Digital Issue