CLICK THE HEADLINE ABOVE (or the front cover above if it is visible) to pull up the Town-Crier Digital Issue for March 17, 2017. LEAD STORIES: Valuntas, Rodusky Win Royal Palm Council Seats… Dave DeMarois Defeats Tom Goltzené In Lox Council Race… PLAN: Taxes Will Be Low In New Town Serving The Acreage… Wellington Council Oks Permit For Horse Events At Polo West… Lion Country Safari Celebrates Rhino’s Birthday… Safety Officials: Increased Population Contributes To Incidents… The Story Of Jake, His Bike And Indian Trail’s Own Santa Claus… Pinto Seeks To Keep RPB Residents Informed With ‘Mayor’s Vector’… Royal Palm Beach Hosts A Senior Needs Assessment Forum…

