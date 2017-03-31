haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Valiente Captures USPA Gold Cup In 9-6 Victory Over Coca-Cola

By at March 31, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Valiente Captures USPA Gold Cup In 9-6 Victory Over Coca-Cola

The second 26-goal final of the 2017 season was a tale of two games — the second installment of which went a lot better than the first for Valiente, which turned around a lingering first-half deficit to a 9-6 win in the 2017 USPA Gold Cup Final over Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola came out blazing in the first chukker, looking fiercely determined, as Julian de Lusarreta completed a slick run off a pass from Miguel Novillo Astrada to open the scoring. Shortly after, Julio Arellano converted a safety to give Coca-Cola an early 2-0 lead. With Arellano and Valiente’s Diego Cavanagh both top-rate penalty shooters, both teams needed to avoid fouling.

That remained the case through two chukkers, as Valiente was held without a penalty attempt and Coca-Cola used strong teamwork to control open play. Coca-Cola shot at goal four times in the second chukker, converting two of those attempts. Gillian Johnston finished off a Coca-Cola drive, and de Lusarreta completed a knock-in play. Coca-Cola handily increased its lead to 4-1, putting pressure on a Valiente team that has rarely trailed this season.

Coca-Cola continued to do an effective job containing Matias Torres Zavaleta up front and not allowing Adolfo Cambiaso to be unmarked at any time, but foul trouble allowed Valiente to make its way back into the game.

Four Coca-Cola fouls in the third chukker resulted in three penalty attempts for Valiente. Cavanagh converted two of them, while Astrada converted a penalty 2 for Coca-Cola. Valiente closed the gap and got back within two goals, trailing 5-3 at halftime.

Valiente emerged from the break invigorated and began to seize control. Cambiaso put a long shot through the goalposts from 60 yards out early in the fourth chukker to give Valiente all the momentum. Cavanagh, the leading scorer in the tournament, proceeded to take over the game in the fourth and fifth chukkers. He made four consecutive goals — three from the penalty line and one from the field — to bring his goal total for the game to six and turn a tense game into an 8-6 lead for Valiente.

Quiet throughout most of the game, Zavaleta took the ball from his own 60-yard line and used high-octane horsepower to run past the entire Coca-Cola team and finish off a long run. That gave Valiente a three-goal lead as time was running out for Coca-Cola.

Valiente zealously protected its lead, committing no fouls in the sixth chukker and providing Coca-Cola with zero penalty attempts in the second half — a key factor in slowing the Coca-Cola offense.

Valiente converted all three penalty attempts and took advantage of Coca-Cola shooting just one-for-six from the field in the second half. Cavanagh was the leading scorer on the day with six goals. Cambiaso added two goals, and Zavaleta had one goal in a strong team effort that leaves Valiente undefeated in 26-goal play this season.

Next up at IPC is the 26-goal U.S. Open Polo Championship, which caps the winter polo season.

The polo season at IPC runs through April 23 with a wide array of social options available each Sunday afternoon. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com.

ABOVE: Valiente’s Adolfo Cambiaso, Diego Cavanagh, Matias Torres Zavaleta and Bob Jornayvaz celebrate with the Gold Cup trophy.

Equestrian Sports

Related Posts

Post Your Comments