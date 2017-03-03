Vinceremos Golf Tourney March 20

The Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center will hold its second annual “Par for the Horse” golf tournament Monday, March 20 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Registration and breakfast will take place at 7:30 a.m. Lunch and awards will be at 12:30 p.m. Registration is $600 per foursome and includes the awards luncheon. Sponsorships are available. For more info., call (561) 792-9900.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs