Barn enthusiasts will have the opportunity on Saturday, March 25 to tour five of the largest and most prestigious barns in Wellington during an event to benefit the Semper Fi Fund.

These magnificent barns are being opened for four tours that day, starting at 8, 8:30, 10:30 and 11 a.m. Luxury passenger buses will leave from Suri West at 13410 South Shore Blvd. in Wellington. The five barns include Double H Farm, Tonkawa Polo Barn, Pony Express Barn, Santa Rita Polo Farm and J5 Valiente Polo Barn.

The architecture of these barns range from Spanish to classic American style to Santa Barbara Mission style to Argentine estancias. Each barn has its own style and feel.

The J5 Valiente Polo Barn is the largest barn in the United States. It is 80,000 square feet and has 130 stalls. The Santa Rita Polo Farm, which is the home to the Grand Champions Polo Club, features five barns — four 20-stall barns and a 40-stall barn — four of which are for polo.

The Double H Farm is a show jumper and hunter barn. This 20-acre farm includes three barns, a grass Grand Prix field complete with an open water, in ground liverpool and table bank, large sand ring with excellent Martin Collins footing and nine grass paddocks.

Amenities that are on most equestrians’ wish list for their barn are standard at these barns: multiple tack rooms, Classic Equine stall fronts, feed rooms, veterinarian facilities, treadmills, offices, wide breezeways, hot walkers, fly spray systems, kitchens, offices, gyms, laundry rooms, owners’ lounges, wine cellars, asado barbecue pits, fireplaces, farriers’ sheds, wash racks, grooms quarters, quarantine barns, polo fields, exercise tracks, stick and ball fields, maintenance buildings, generators and more.

Tickets are $50 per person. Tickets include the bus ride, a gift bag and refreshments. Attendance is limited to 200 people. For tickets, call (760) 668-6093. Tours will go forward rain or shine. The tour is sponsored by HClassic Equine Equipment and J5 Construction.

