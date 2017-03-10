Wellington El Kids Celebrate Dr. Seuss
On Thursday, March 2, Wellington Elementary School celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday. The day started off with a delicious “Green Eggs and Ham” breakfast choice. Food Service Manager Marjorie Condon made sure that all breakfast eaters also received whole grain ABC cinnamon cookies and Dr. Seuss-themed bookmarks. As the day progressed, classes honored the well-known author with different crafts, activities and readings. It was great experience for the students and faculty. Shown above is Emely Collazo’s kindergarten class showing off their Dr. Seuss hats.