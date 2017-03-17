Wellington Garden Club Hosts Plants Galore

The Wellington Garden Club held is Plants Galore & More plant sale on Sunday, March 12 at the Wellington Amphitheater. Nature’s Bouquet owner Debbie Kaplan and Duffy’s Tree & Landscape arborist Howard Green held demonstrations, horticulture items were raffled off and Home Depot sponsored a craft workshop for kids. Growums Kids Club was also present at the event, along with many garden club members and various vendors. For more info., visit www.wellingtongardenclub.org. PHOTOS BY JACK LOWENSTEIN

