Auditions for the sixth annual Wellington Idol singing competition took place Friday, March 3 at the Wellington Amphitheater. Contestants were divided into age groups for a chance to win the $500 grand prize, or one of the $250 prizes for the runners-up. The finals will take place Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m., also at the Wellington Amphitheater. For more information, visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

